Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI is set to take legal action against Apple, claiming the company violated antitrust regulations in managing App Store rankings. Musk accuses Apple of hindering AI companies' potential to top the charts, aside from OpenAI. Apple, OpenAI, and xAI have yet to comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:24 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk announced plans for his AI startup xAI to pursue legal action against Apple, citing alleged antitrust violations in the management of App Store rankings.
Musk claims Apple's practices prevent AI firms, except OpenAI, from securing the top app spots. Despite the allegation, Musk hasn't shown evidence. The involved parties—Apple, OpenAI, and xAI—declined to comment.
As scrutiny over Apple's App Store control heightens, the tech giant previously faced fines and legal action concerning its competitive practices and restrictions on app developers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
