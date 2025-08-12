Left Menu

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years of Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

Caliber, a global leader in GxP-compliant digital solutions, marks its 25th year by unveiling a new anniversary logo. Renowned for integrating AI and cutting-edge tech in life sciences, Caliber aids pharmaceutical companies worldwide in improving quality systems and regulatory compliance through digital innovation.

Caliber, a global leader in GxP-compliant digital solutions for life sciences, enters its 25th year with the unveiling of a new anniversary logo. This milestone reflects over two decades of expertise aiding pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in regulatory compliance across 17 countries.

''Our logo embodies our core elements: Impact, Purpose, and Legacy,'' said Lalitha Surabhi, AVP - Strategy and Business at Caliber Technologies. The design highlights the company's commitment to digitalizing the pharmaceutical industry, applying innovative solutions like AI-driven CalGenie for faster, more efficient drug delivery.

Caliber's contributions include pioneering the first paperless lab and integrating technologies like AI for industry compliance enhancement. As a leader in the Pharma 4.0 revolution, Caliber continues to empower pharma manufacturers with digital tools that improve regulatory compliance, productivity, and business outcomes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

