Left Menu

China's Directive on Nvidia's H20 Chips Raises Industry Concerns

Chinese authorities reportedly advised companies to steer clear of using Nvidia's H20 AI chips, especially for government-related functions. This stems from security concerns over such technology. Nvidia countered by stressing that their chips lack any exploitative backdoors. The decision reflects ongoing US-China technology tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:05 IST
China's Directive on Nvidia's H20 Chips Raises Industry Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese authorities have reportedly instructed local companies to abstain from using Nvidia's H20 AI chips in government-related applications due to security concerns, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nvidia refuted the claims, stating their products have no "backdoors." This guidance highlights the ongoing tech tensions between the U.S. and China.

The most advanced chip Nvidia can currently sell to China is the H20; however, the U.S. allowed scaled-down exports, amid fears of bolstering China's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025