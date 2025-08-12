Left Menu

UIDAI Partners with ISI to Bolster Aadhaar Security

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has entered into a five-year research agreement with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to enhance Aadhaar's security and reliability. The collaboration will focus on biometric innovations and fraud detection to improve the system's robustness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has forged a pivotal five-year research collaboration with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). The agreement aims to enhance Aadhaar operations by focusing on security, robustness, and reliability through data-driven innovations, according to an official statement.

This partnership will target critical areas, including fraud and anomaly detection, biometric liveness tools, and high-risk enrollment identification. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to improve biometric matching algorithms, among other priorities mutually identified by both parties.

The agreement was signed by UIDAI's Deputy Director General Tanusree Deb Barma and ISI Bengaluru's B S Daya Sagar, in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar. Kumar emphasized that the joint effort embodies a commitment to advancing secure and citizen-centric innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

