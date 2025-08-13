UST Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status, Accelerating Cloud Transformation Excellence

UST, a prominent name in digital transformation solutions, has successfully attained the prestigious AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network. This recognition comes as a testament to UST's significant expertise and successful track record in helping clients efficiently design, migrate, and operate their workloads on AWS.

The achievement further solidifies UST's strategic collaboration with AWS, exemplifying its commitment to enhancing enterprise cloud transformation at scale. UST is noted for its technical consulting competencies and a suite of AWS validated qualifications, including Migration and Modernization, AI automation, and industry-specific solutions for sectors such as healthcare and financial services.

UST's distinguished efforts in the AWS ecosystem are tailored toward providing transformative outcomes, leveraging platforms such as NavigatorAI™ and SmartOps™ on AWS to streamline processes and foster innovation. The company's dedication to building future-ready solutions ensures that both UST and its clients are well-equipped to tackle present and future challenges in the digital realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)