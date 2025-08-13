TVS Supply Chain Leverages AI for Global Expansion

TVS Supply Chain is strategically employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to bolster its operational capabilities, aiming for enhanced productivity and a technology-driven growth future, Chairman R Dinesh revealed.

The recent Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK in July enhances TVS Supply Chain's ability to support businesses from both nations, facilitating Indian companies entering the UK market and vice versa, as discussed at the 21st Annual General Meeting.

The company is collaborating with Manchester Metropolitan University for rapid AI adoption, fostering innovation, and delivering transformative operational solutions. TVS Supply Chain reported a 9% revenue hike due to strengthened customer relationships and new clientele.

