Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Leverages AI for Global Expansion

TVS Supply Chain is utilizing AI and ML to enhance productivity and foster growth. The company is poised for global expansion, particularly in the UK, following a Free Trade Agreement. Their AI initiatives in collaboration with Manchester Metropolitan University are driving innovation and improving decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:45 IST
TVS Supply Chain Leverages AI for Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Supply Chain is strategically employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to bolster its operational capabilities, aiming for enhanced productivity and a technology-driven growth future, Chairman R Dinesh revealed.

The recent Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK in July enhances TVS Supply Chain's ability to support businesses from both nations, facilitating Indian companies entering the UK market and vice versa, as discussed at the 21st Annual General Meeting.

The company is collaborating with Manchester Metropolitan University for rapid AI adoption, fostering innovation, and delivering transformative operational solutions. TVS Supply Chain reported a 9% revenue hike due to strengthened customer relationships and new clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025