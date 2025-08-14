Kim Yo Jong Dismisses South Korea's Peace Efforts

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader, dismissed peace overtures from South Korea's new administration, calling them deceptive, as reported by the state news agency KCNA on Thursday.

In her statement, Kim rejected claims that Pyongyang had reciprocated any actions for peace, undermining South Korea's efforts to stabilize relations with the North.

Additionally, Kim announced that North Korea would not engage in dialogue with the United States, denouncing news of potential talks as inaccurate and misleading speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)