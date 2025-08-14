China Introduces K Visa for Young Tech Talent

China will soon unveil the K visa, designed to bring young science and technology experts into the country, as announced by state-run news agency Xinhua. This strategic move underscores China's focus on nurturing technological talent.

These new entry and exit regulations will go into effect on October 1. The initiative is part of China's broader plan to strengthen its technological sector by attracting young minds.

While the report provides a glimpse into the opportunities created by the K visa, specific criteria for application remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation on the talent China seeks to target.

(With inputs from agencies.)