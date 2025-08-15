Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: A New Era in Tech Manufacturing

India is set to launch its first domestically produced semiconductor chip by year-end, marking a significant leap in tech manufacturing. With newly approved semiconductor units and investment initiatives, the country's semiconductor market is expected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:29 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: A New Era in Tech Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tech industry is on the brink of a new era, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the country's first made-in-India semiconductor chip by year-end. This development signifies a monumental shift in India's manufacturing landscape.

During his speech on the 79th Independence Day, Modi highlighted the approval of four new semiconductor units, complementing the six existing ones. This move sets the stage for India to become a major player in the global semiconductor market.

Industry estimates project that India's semiconductor market will more than double, reaching USD 100-110 billion by 2030. Major investments from global players like Intel and domestic initiatives are catalyzing this growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025