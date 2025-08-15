India's Semiconductor Surge: A New Era in Tech Manufacturing
India is set to launch its first domestically produced semiconductor chip by year-end, marking a significant leap in tech manufacturing. With newly approved semiconductor units and investment initiatives, the country's semiconductor market is expected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2030.
India's tech industry is on the brink of a new era, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the country's first made-in-India semiconductor chip by year-end. This development signifies a monumental shift in India's manufacturing landscape.
During his speech on the 79th Independence Day, Modi highlighted the approval of four new semiconductor units, complementing the six existing ones. This move sets the stage for India to become a major player in the global semiconductor market.
Industry estimates project that India's semiconductor market will more than double, reaching USD 100-110 billion by 2030. Major investments from global players like Intel and domestic initiatives are catalyzing this growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
