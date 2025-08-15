Left Menu

The Chip War: Surveillance or Security?

China criticizes the U.S. for embedding location trackers in chip shipments sent to prevent diversion to China. Xinhua claims these actions show America's 'surveillance empire' instincts. The feud escalates the technological rivalry, with both nations imposing trade restrictions under security and surveillance allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:45 IST
The Chip War: Surveillance or Security?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

America's decision to embed location trackers in chip shipments allegedly intended for China has ignited a contentious debate. Xinhua, China's state-run media, has characterized the move as typical of a 'surveillance empire.'

U.S. authorities, under the guise of national security, have placed location trackers in select chip shipments to monitor and prevent diversions to China, sparking accusations of overreach from Chinese commentators. The action underscores the ongoing technological rivalry between the nations.

Amid these tensions, Washington has long claimed China's potential misuse of imported technologies for surveillance, leading to bans and heightened scrutiny on Chinese exports. This technological tug-of-war intensifies, with trading relationships strained and mutual suspicion rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

 Global
2
Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

 Global
3
Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

 United States
4
Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Financial Literacy Break Poverty? Lessons from Roma Communities Across Eastern Europe

Global Gender Distortions Index Shows How Inequality in Work Hurts Productivity Worldwide

Pandemic Lessons: TPO Funding Lifted Trade, While E-Commerce Programs Lagged Behind

Carbon Offsetting Beats Flight Cuts in US–China Route’s Post-COVID Emissions Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025