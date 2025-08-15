The Chip War: Surveillance or Security?
China criticizes the U.S. for embedding location trackers in chip shipments sent to prevent diversion to China. Xinhua claims these actions show America's 'surveillance empire' instincts. The feud escalates the technological rivalry, with both nations imposing trade restrictions under security and surveillance allegations.
America's decision to embed location trackers in chip shipments allegedly intended for China has ignited a contentious debate. Xinhua, China's state-run media, has characterized the move as typical of a 'surveillance empire.'
U.S. authorities, under the guise of national security, have placed location trackers in select chip shipments to monitor and prevent diversions to China, sparking accusations of overreach from Chinese commentators. The action underscores the ongoing technological rivalry between the nations.
Amid these tensions, Washington has long claimed China's potential misuse of imported technologies for surveillance, leading to bans and heightened scrutiny on Chinese exports. This technological tug-of-war intensifies, with trading relationships strained and mutual suspicion rising.
