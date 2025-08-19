Left Menu

Tech's Transformative Tug-of-War: Job Creator or Job Killer?

The debate over whether technology augments or replaces jobs has taken a turn as recent studies reveal technology's net destruction of jobs over the decades. With AI and robotics poised to accelerate this trend, implications range from global economic shifts to intensified U.S.-China tech wars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:30 IST
Tech's Transformative Tug-of-War: Job Creator or Job Killer?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For decades, the question of whether technology serves as a job creator or a job killer has sparked debate. However, recent studies indicate a troubling trend: technology has been eradicating more jobs than it creates. As AI and robotics advance, this dynamic is expected to intensify, with major implications for various sectors.

Historically, technological progress facilitated the creation of new industries, allowing displaced workers to transition into new roles. MIT economist David Autor argues this trend has stalled, with automation outpacing job creation since 1980. Automation is becoming more prevalent in professional and managerial roles, traditionally seen as safe havens for human labor.

As AI outstrips human capabilities, especially in cognitive tasks, a significant portion of jobs in developed economies faces the risk of automation. Such changes could lead to deflation and require government intervention for wealth redistribution, according to experts. The unfolding tech rivalry between the U.S. and China adds another layer of global complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025