SoftBank's Bold $2 Billion Stake in Intel Amid U.S. Semiconductor Surge

Japanese tech giant SoftBank plans a $2 billion investment in Intel, expanding its U.S. semiconductor involvement. This strategic move aligns with increased U.S. technology investments since President Trump's return. Intel faces workforce reductions amidst competition from Nvidia and AMD, while under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group has announced plans to acquire a $2 billion stake in Intel, signaling its intent to expand involvement in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This move underscores SoftBank's commitment to advanced technology sectors within the United States, as confirmed by both companies on Monday.

The announcement coincided with market reactions, seeing shares of both companies decline the following day. Unconfirmed reports also emerged, suggesting that President Donald Trump might consider having the U.S. government purchase a stake in the chip maker.

SoftBank has been aggressively investing in promising sectors, particularly in the U.S., with chairman Masayoshi Son engaging in joint announcements with President Trump and tech leaders like Sam Altman and Larry Ellison. Meanwhile, Intel is undergoing significant workforce restructuring under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan amidst intense competition from industry rivals Nvidia and AMD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

