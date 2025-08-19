Left Menu

Assam Rifles and IIIT-Manipur Collaborate for Drone Defence Innovation

The Assam Rifles has partnered with the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Manipur to enhance drone technology for defence purposes. The collaboration includes training programs on drone operations and maintenance, marking a significant step in strengthening defence-academia relationships.

The Assam Rifles and the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur, have embarked on a significant partnership to advance drone technology for defence and security. An MoU was signed between the two entities, signifying a major commitment to this initiative.

The agreement was formalized at an event held in Mantripukhri, Imphal West district. Officials stated that the event also included a session on indigenizing drone systems, emphasizing the importance of local expertise in defence technology.

As part of this collaboration, an 'Advanced Drone Training and Refresher Course' has been introduced. This course covers critical areas such as drone flight operations and maintenance, with DGCA-certified training, underscoring the strategic importance of defence-academia partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

