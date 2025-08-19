Wall Street Awaits Retail Giants' Earnings Amid Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street maintained a cautious stance on Tuesday, with U.S. stock index futures showing minimal movement. This came as investors awaited key earnings reports from major retailers, which are expected to shed light on the state of American consumer spending.

Amid the financial contemplation, Intel's shares jumped significantly, rising 6.3% following a considerable financial boost from Japan's SoftBank Group. As the market keenly awaited discussions on potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, further movements were observed in the housing and crude sectors.

The spotlight is also on the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where critical insights on the economy and monetary policy are anticipated. Meanwhile, market sentiments are influenced by geopolitical talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, potentially impacting crude supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)