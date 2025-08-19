Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Retail Giants' Earnings Amid Rate Cut Speculations

U.S. stock index futures remained steady as investors anticipated earnings reports from major retailers to gauge American consumer health. Intel soared after a SoftBank investment, while the focus shifted to Federal Reserve discussions on interest rates. The market also observed shifts in homebuilding and crude prices due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street maintained a cautious stance on Tuesday, with U.S. stock index futures showing minimal movement. This came as investors awaited key earnings reports from major retailers, which are expected to shed light on the state of American consumer spending.

Amid the financial contemplation, Intel's shares jumped significantly, rising 6.3% following a considerable financial boost from Japan's SoftBank Group. As the market keenly awaited discussions on potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, further movements were observed in the housing and crude sectors.

The spotlight is also on the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where critical insights on the economy and monetary policy are anticipated. Meanwhile, market sentiments are influenced by geopolitical talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, potentially impacting crude supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

