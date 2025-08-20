Polestar Analytics: Elevating AI and Analytics with Strategic Investment

Polestar Analytics has announced a strategic investment of $12.5 million from a consortium of US-based Family Offices and institutional investors. This funding is aimed at enhancing its AI capabilities and fortifying its industry-leading 1Platform, an enterprise-scale analytics solution.

According to Chetan Alsisaria, CEO of Polestar Analytics, the investment marks a pivotal moment in their mission to redefine data and AI utilization for enterprises. The capital infusion will boost innovation and help set new industry benchmarks.

Additionally, Polestar Analytics welcomes Michel Combes as Chair of the Board. Michel brings over 30 years of leadership experience in technology and telecommunications, offering invaluable insight and expertise as the company enters its next growth phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)