Ukraine Develops Security Guarantees Amid Ongoing Conflict

Efforts to define the military aspects of security guarantees for Ukraine are in full swing, according to Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The announcement came on Wednesday, amid ongoing discussions involving national security advisers from Western nations and NATO.

Yermak clarified that Ukraine has initiated rigorous planning with its allies, should Russia choose to prolong the conflict or undermine meetings in bilateral and trilateral formats. This proactive step is part of the broader settlement talks following the prolonged war with Russia.

A Western official previously disclosed to Reuters that focused dialogues are taking place in Washington. These talks aim to clarify and establish the military dimensions of Ukraine's future security guarantees, in continuation of a larger virtual meeting.

