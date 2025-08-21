Left Menu

Australia's Banking System on High Alert: Cybersecurity Risks Surge

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) warns of increased cyberattack risks to the country's banking system due to rising geopolitical tensions. APRA plans to intensify its cybersecurity measures, highlighting vulnerabilities in financial institutions. The use of artificial intelligence and recent cyberattack data further underline the growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 04:46 IST
Australia's Banking System on High Alert: Cybersecurity Risks Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's banking system is under increased threat from cyberattacks, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The regulator cited escalating geopolitical tensions as a major factor contributing to the heightened risk.

John Lonsdale, APRA chair, announced plans to boost the agency's collaboration with banks to mitigate these risks. The annual report revealed vulnerabilities in financial institutions' operational systems, exacerbated by potential technology outages and malicious attacks.

Additional concerns include the growing role of artificial intelligence in the banking sector and historical data showing widespread cyberattack effects on Australians. APRA's formation of its first geopolitical risk team in 2024 underscores the urgency of addressing these burgeoning threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025