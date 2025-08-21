Left Menu

Vance Urges Europe to Lead on Ukraine Security

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has called on European nations to take primary responsibility for guaranteeing Ukraine's security, emphasizing that the U.S. should not bear the main burden. Vance stated that Europe must lead in efforts to prevent further conflict and casualties in Ukraine.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized on Wednesday that European nations must assume the majority of responsibility for security guarantees in Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle', Vance expressed his belief that the United States should not shoulder the primary burden.

He highlighted that Europe's involvement is crucial to halting the ongoing conflict and loss of life in Ukraine.

