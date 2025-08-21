China's Ambitious Tennis Vision: Cultivating Champions and Expanding Infrastructure

China has launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance its tennis ecosystem, aiming to create a robust network of professional players and tournament brands while expanding infrastructure nationwide. This ambitious plan was revealed through an official document released on Wednesday night, underscoring the nation's serious commitment to advancing the sport.

The document outlines efforts to produce over 10 high-level professional players and more than 100 professionals and coaches who can make a mark in global competitions. China is keen to capitalize on the rising popularity and global presence of tennis, spurred by Zheng Qinwen's historic Olympic gold.

In addition to nurturing talent, the plan includes establishing 'strong tennis provinces' and 'tennis cities,' while also integrating tennis with local economic growth. This approach involves developing tennis-themed products and boosting leisure and tourism through tennis, thus fusing the sport with urban development.

