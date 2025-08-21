Left Menu

Meta Platforms Puts the Brakes on AI Hiring

Meta Platforms has temporarily halted hiring in its artificial intelligence division after recruiting over 50 researchers and engineers, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 06:38 IST
Meta Platforms has announced a temporary pause on hiring within its artificial intelligence division, just after expanding its team with more than 50 new researchers and engineers. This news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This strategic decision comes as Meta reassesses its AI development trajectory to align with company objectives. Speculation surrounding the reasons for the hiring freeze points towards budgetary considerations and the rapid pace of recent hiring.

At this stage, Reuters has been unable to confirm the details of the Wall Street Journal report, and the broader implications for Meta's AI ambitions remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

