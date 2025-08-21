Meta Platforms Puts the Brakes on AI Hiring
Meta Platforms has temporarily halted hiring in its artificial intelligence division after recruiting over 50 researchers and engineers, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of this report.
This strategic decision comes as Meta reassesses its AI development trajectory to align with company objectives. Speculation surrounding the reasons for the hiring freeze points towards budgetary considerations and the rapid pace of recent hiring.
At this stage, Reuters has been unable to confirm the details of the Wall Street Journal report, and the broader implications for Meta's AI ambitions remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
