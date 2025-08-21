Left Menu

U.S. FTC Challenges Tech Compliance with EU and UK Law

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission warns major tech companies like Apple and Alphabet about compliance with EU and UK digital laws that might weaken U.S. data security standards. Chairman Andrew Ferguson highlights concerns over foreign regulatory demands and pushes for discussions on balancing international compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:02 IST
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's chairman has issued a warning to technology giants such as Apple and Alphabet, cautioning them against compromising on data security and privacy protections for American users while trying to comply with European laws. This particularly concerns the EU's Digital Services Act and the UK's Online Safety Act, as well as the UK Investigatory Powers Act.

Andrew Ferguson, the FTC Chairman, noted that foreign governments may attempt to limit free expression or diminish data security in the United States. These entities may rely on multinational companies simplifying operations by implementing uniform policies across different jurisdictions. The notification reflects a broader push from the Trump administration against external regulatory preconditions.

Recently, U.S. officials confirmed that the UK withdrew its demand for Apple to provide a data access 'backdoor' to American citizen's encrypted information. Earlier, the U.S. urged diplomatic pressure against the Digital Services Act of the EU. Ferguson has summoned executives from major tech firms including Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, alongside companies like X, Signal, and Slack, to discuss maintaining U.S. legal compliance amid international pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

