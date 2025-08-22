Adidas Apologizes for Cultural Appropriation of Indigenous Sandals

Adidas has publicly apologized to an Indigenous town in southern Mexico after facing backlash over a sandal-inspired shoe design labeled as cultural appropriation by Mexico's government. The German sportswear giant sent representatives to Villa Hidalgo Yalalag in Oaxaca to express their regret and pledged future collaboration with the community.

The controversy centers around the 'Oaxaca Slip On,' designed by Willy Chavarria, which locals argue closely mirrors their traditional handmade huarache sandals. Karen Gonzalez, Legal and Compliance head for Adidas Mexico, addressed the situation, acknowledging any discomfort caused and offered a public apology during a community gathering.

Amid the apology, Mayor Eric Fabian thanked Adidas for their commitment, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage. The issue gained national attention following criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who vowed to pursue legal measures to protect Indigenous designs from exploitation by large corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)