Adidas Apologizes for Cultural Appropriation of Indigenous Sandals

Adidas offered an apology to a Mexican Indigenous town over a sandal-inspired design accused of cultural appropriation. The 'Oaxaca Slip On' shoe by Willy Chavarria resembled traditional sandals, raising concerns. Adidas plans to collaborate with the community. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the actions, highlighting repeated appropriation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 03:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adidas has publicly apologized to an Indigenous town in southern Mexico after facing backlash over a sandal-inspired shoe design labeled as cultural appropriation by Mexico's government. The German sportswear giant sent representatives to Villa Hidalgo Yalalag in Oaxaca to express their regret and pledged future collaboration with the community.

The controversy centers around the 'Oaxaca Slip On,' designed by Willy Chavarria, which locals argue closely mirrors their traditional handmade huarache sandals. Karen Gonzalez, Legal and Compliance head for Adidas Mexico, addressed the situation, acknowledging any discomfort caused and offered a public apology during a community gathering.

Amid the apology, Mayor Eric Fabian thanked Adidas for their commitment, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage. The issue gained national attention following criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who vowed to pursue legal measures to protect Indigenous designs from exploitation by large corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

