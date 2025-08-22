Left Menu

India Sets Sail: Transforming Maritime Capabilities

India is poised for a major transformation in maritime capability, with a focus on accelerating shipbuilding for both defense and civil sectors. Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlights innovations in shipbuilding and the role of startups in this technology-driven era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of a significant transformation in its maritime capabilities, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He announced plans for a major shipbuilding mission aimed at boosting both defense and civil sectors.

Speaking at the launch of the third chapter of the GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS) in Kolkata, Singh emphasized the role of startup challenges and similar programs in accelerating technological advancements in the defense and aerospace industries.

Singh highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence and unmanned vessels on maritime evolution, stressing the need for government support and streamlined procurement processes to engage the startup community in defense innovations. He praised GRSE for its continued contribution to cutting-edge shipbuilding initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

