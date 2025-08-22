Canada Lifts Retaliatory Tariffs: A Turning Point in Trade Talks
The White House has expressed approval of Canada's decision to remove retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, marking a potential restart in stalled trade discussions. The gesture is seen as a step towards addressing bilateral trade and national security issues between the United States and Canada.
The White House has acknowledged Canada's recent decision to lift retaliatory tariffs on American goods, interpreting the move as a positive gesture in reviving stalled trade negotiations.
A White House official characterized the removal of the tariffs by Canada as 'long overdue' and expressed hope for the continuity of trade talks.
The United States remains focused on discussions concerning both trade and national security with its northern neighbor, signaling a commitment to resolve ongoing issues.
