Left Menu

Parliament's New Bill Shuts Down Real-Money Gaming Platforms in India

Following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, major gaming platforms like Dream11, My11Circle, and PokerBaazi have ceased their real-money gaming operations in India. The legislation aims to ban all forms of online money games, promoting e-sports instead, while the industry debates its implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:08 IST
Parliament's New Bill Shuts Down Real-Money Gaming Platforms in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's gaming landscape witnessed a significant shift as major platforms like Dream11, My11Circle, and PokerBaazi halted real-money gaming operations. This follows the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, recently passed by Parliament.

The new legislation bans all forms of online money games while aiming to boost e-sports and social gaming. Industry experts expressed mixed reactions, applauding the clear regulatory framework yet cautioning about the potential constraints on innovation and growth faced by emerging startups.

Despite concerns, the bill's advocates argue it ensures accountability and user safety. However, its blanket restrictions could impact mobile and tournament-based gaming platforms, which were once strong revenue generators. The debate continues as stakeholders weigh compliance costs and strategic shifts in a rapidly evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025