Parliament's New Bill Shuts Down Real-Money Gaming Platforms in India

India's gaming landscape witnessed a significant shift as major platforms like Dream11, My11Circle, and PokerBaazi halted real-money gaming operations. This follows the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, recently passed by Parliament.

The new legislation bans all forms of online money games while aiming to boost e-sports and social gaming. Industry experts expressed mixed reactions, applauding the clear regulatory framework yet cautioning about the potential constraints on innovation and growth faced by emerging startups.

Despite concerns, the bill's advocates argue it ensures accountability and user safety. However, its blanket restrictions could impact mobile and tournament-based gaming platforms, which were once strong revenue generators. The debate continues as stakeholders weigh compliance costs and strategic shifts in a rapidly evolving market.

