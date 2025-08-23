Kennedy Center to Host 2026 World Cup Draw in Monumental Event
President Trump announced that the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington will host the 2026 World Cup draw. This event marks the beginning of over 100 soccer matches hosted in the U.S. Trump highlighted the expected economic benefits, renovation plans, and international cooperation for the tournament.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will host the 2026 World Cup draw. The draw, to be televised at noon EST on December 5, marks the start of a significant slate of soccer matches hosted across the U.S.
The event also underscores the Kennedy Center's role in America's cultural fabric. Trump, alongside notable figures like FIFA President Gianni Infantino, emphasized that the World Cup will unite watchers globally, who are expected to tune in by the billions.
The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, promises economic gains estimated at $30 billion and the creation of 185,000 jobs within America. President Trump is integrating a $257 million renovation into the broader celebrations of the U.S. 250th anniversary, reinforcing the cultural and economic significance of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Trump
- Kennedy Center
- FIFA
- 2026
- soccer
- U.S. economy
- renovation
- cultural event
- Infantino
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Possible Role in 2026 World Cup Draw at Kennedy Centre
India's Wushu Warriors Set Sights on 2026 Asian Games
Trump Announces JFK Center to Host 2026 World Cup Draw
Wushu Trials for Asian Games 2026 Kick Off in Srinagar
Redistricting Showdown: Texas vs. California in 2026 Election Battle