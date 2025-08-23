Innovations in Space and Medical Technology

A Nigerian firm is making headlines by developing bionic arms for amputees, transforming lives in the process. Among those set to benefit is Gift Usen, a 25-year-old cosmetologist from southern Nigeria, who has long contended with having only one fully developed hand. Usen shares her journey of self-encouragement, despite her challenges.

Meanwhile, Japan is preparing to enhance its space program with the upcoming launch of the HTV-X spacecraft. Built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, the spacecraft aims to resupply the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for October 21, utilizing the H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center.

These developments highlight significant progress in medical and space technologies, promising transformative impacts in their respective fields.

