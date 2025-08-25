PHE Industries: Pioneering Hydraulic Excellence in India
PHE Industries Pvt. Ltd., a leader in India's hydraulic system solutions, celebrates 25 years, emphasizing cost-effective, reliable innovations. Founded by Mr. Pankaj Srivastava, the company excels in reconditioned hydraulic pumps that deliver OEM-grade performance. PHE supports sectors like marine, construction, and defense while nurturing future hydraulic engineers through its training institute.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Faridabad, India — In August 2025, PHE Industries Pvt. Ltd., a stalwart in India's hydraulic systems sector, marks a prestigious milestone—25 years of unmatched innovation and client commitment.
Founded by hydraulic expert Mr. Pankaj Srivastava in 2000, PHE has grown from humble beginnings, now acclaimed for their Recon Series—reconditioned hydraulic pumps offering OEM-quality performance at a fraction of new costs.
PHE extends its prowess to vital industries including marine, construction, and defense, promoting sustainability, reducing waste, and nurturing self-reliant engineers through the PHE Institute of Hydraulics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Humanitarian Warning to Pakistan Amid Flood Threats
India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth
Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth
Khalid Jamil Steers Indian Football Through Challenging Transitions