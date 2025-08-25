PHE Industries: Pioneering Hydraulic Excellence in India

Faridabad, India — In August 2025, PHE Industries Pvt. Ltd., a stalwart in India's hydraulic systems sector, marks a prestigious milestone—25 years of unmatched innovation and client commitment.

Founded by hydraulic expert Mr. Pankaj Srivastava in 2000, PHE has grown from humble beginnings, now acclaimed for their Recon Series—reconditioned hydraulic pumps offering OEM-quality performance at a fraction of new costs.

PHE extends its prowess to vital industries including marine, construction, and defense, promoting sustainability, reducing waste, and nurturing self-reliant engineers through the PHE Institute of Hydraulics.

(With inputs from agencies.)