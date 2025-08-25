Left Menu

Procter & Gamble's Bold Move with 'bumbum' Diapers

Procter & Gamble is introducing luxury 'bumbum' brand diapers, made in China, amidst competition in the U.S. market. This strategic shift targets imports due to cost-effectiveness despite tariffs. As domestic sales decline, P&G aims to innovate within its baby care range to regain market share.

25-08-2025
Procter & Gamble, the global giant known for iconic brands like Tide and Pampers, is launching 'bumbum,' a premium diaper made in China, through U.S. retailer Target. This marks a rare departure from P&G's usual practice of domestic manufacturing for its American consumer base.

The introduction of 'bumbum' comes as P&G faces stiff competition from international brands offering luxurious diaper features at competitive prices. Despite the challenge of tariffs, the cost advantages of importing products are reshaping P&G's strategy in the crowded U.S. diaper market.

Industry analysts note the rising quality and acceptance of Chinese-made diapers, previously shunned by American parents, as they gain popularity. With tariffs impacting prices, P&G and its competitors are actively strategizing to capture more of the market as fewer babies are born, intensifying the race for innovation and market share.

