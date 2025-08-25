Left Menu

Market Watch: Fed Rate Cut In Play Amid Tariff Pressures

U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly after a previous surge following hints by Fed Chair Jerome Powell about a potential interest-rate cut. Concerns mount over tariff-induced inflation, but stable inflation expectations suggest a modest rate cut could offset economic weaknesses. Key economic indicators are anticipated imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:54 IST
On Monday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight decline, reversing strong gains fueled by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's indication that a rate cut could be discussed in the upcoming central bank meeting. This follows concerns regarding the labor market and inflationary effects due to U.S. tariffs.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is set to be released Friday, with nonfarm payrolls data expected next week, both crucial in the ongoing assessment of the economy. Global market strategist David Chao suggests that the Fed should counterbalance any economic weaknesses since inflation expectations remain stable despite tariff-driven pressures.

Brokerages like Barclays and Deutsche Bank have revised predictions to include a 25-basis-point rate cut. Meanwhile, trader sentiment aligns with a significant probability of a September rate reduction. Nvidia's upcoming results and Keurig Dr Pepper's acquisition of JDE Peet's mark notable market activities that investors will monitor closely.

