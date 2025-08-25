Left Menu

Caution Urged in Embracing AI Solutions Says Minister Khattar

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges cautious adoption of artificial intelligence. Addressing 'All India Speakers’ Conference' in Delhi, he highlights AI's benefits and risks, noting cybercrime's challenge. Khattar shares digital governance success during his tenure. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia supports technology use for modernizing Delhi Assembly.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday advocated for the cautious adoption of artificial intelligence, citing both its capability to provide solutions and its potential to cause harm.

During the valedictory session of the 'All India Speakers' Conference', which celebrated 100 years of Veer Vithalbhai Patel as the first elected speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Khattar emphasized that while technology offers many advantages, it is crucial to ensure it does not become a 'Bhasmasur', referring to a demon in Indian mythology that could harm its creator.

Khattar, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, shared achievements from his tenure, such as implementing the 'CM Window' system for public grievances. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised technological advancements in making the Delhi Assembly paperless and solar-powered, aligning with India's democratic ethos.

