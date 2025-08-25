C-DoT’s Role in Shaping India’s Digital Future

Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, emphasized the vital role technology plays in generating new job opportunities, despite traditional jobs being replaced. Addressing the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) on its 42nd Foundation Day, he noted the emergence of new companies fueled by disruptive technologies.

Highlighting the rapid evolution with examples like generative AI, Pemmasani mentioned the obsolescence of coding, urging specialists to focus on developing niche skillsets. He envisioned C-DoT as a beacon of innovation and a model for the global industry, with ambitions for it to achieve global eminence by 2047.

During the event, C-DoT's contributions, especially in delivering the 4G core for BSNL, were praised. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal encouraged engineers to focus on research and development, striving to solve local challenges with globally competitive solutions. The launch of the NIDHI scheme aims to empower women-led startups, demonstrating C-DoT's commitment to inclusive growth in the ICT sector.

