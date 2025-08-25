C-DoT’s Role in Shaping India’s Digital Future
Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani highlights the importance of technology in job creation. Speaking at C-DoT's Foundation Day, he suggests that while older companies may vanish, new opportunities arise with generative AI and niche skills. C-DoT is envisioned as a future innovation leader globally.
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, emphasized the vital role technology plays in generating new job opportunities, despite traditional jobs being replaced. Addressing the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) on its 42nd Foundation Day, he noted the emergence of new companies fueled by disruptive technologies.
Highlighting the rapid evolution with examples like generative AI, Pemmasani mentioned the obsolescence of coding, urging specialists to focus on developing niche skillsets. He envisioned C-DoT as a beacon of innovation and a model for the global industry, with ambitions for it to achieve global eminence by 2047.
During the event, C-DoT's contributions, especially in delivering the 4G core for BSNL, were praised. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal encouraged engineers to focus on research and development, striving to solve local challenges with globally competitive solutions. The launch of the NIDHI scheme aims to empower women-led startups, demonstrating C-DoT's commitment to inclusive growth in the ICT sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- C-DoT
- technology
- innovation
- AI
- telecom
- India
- digital
- disruptive
- BSNL
- startups
ALSO READ
India and Fiji Forge Stronger Economic and Healthcare Ties
India Gears Up for Asia Cup Amidst Absence of Rivals Pakistan and Oman
Key Bureaucratic Movements Reshape Indian Governance
India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthcare
Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports