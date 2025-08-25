Left Menu

Elon Musk's xAI Takes Legal Action Against Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, claiming illegal actions to stifle AI competition. Musk accused Apple of creating monopolistic barriers in the App Store, hindering other AI firms from competing with OpenAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:27 IST
Elon Musk's xAI Takes Legal Action Against Apple and OpenAI
Elon Musk

In a high-stakes legal battle, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has sued tech giants Apple and OpenAI. The suit, filed in a Texas federal court, alleges that the companies conspired to inhibit competition in the artificial intelligence sphere.

Earlier this month, Musk took to social media to accuse Apple of behaving unilaterally to maintain a monopoly over AI applications in its App Store. According to Musk, Apple's practices have made it impossible for AI companies, other than OpenAI, to reach the top spot in the App Store rankings.

This lawsuit signals Musk's growing frustration with the tech behemoth and illustrates the escalating tension between industries striving for AI dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

 Global
2
Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

 Israel
3
Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025