Elon Musk's xAI Takes Legal Action Against Apple and OpenAI

In a high-stakes legal battle, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has sued tech giants Apple and OpenAI. The suit, filed in a Texas federal court, alleges that the companies conspired to inhibit competition in the artificial intelligence sphere.

Earlier this month, Musk took to social media to accuse Apple of behaving unilaterally to maintain a monopoly over AI applications in its App Store. According to Musk, Apple's practices have made it impossible for AI companies, other than OpenAI, to reach the top spot in the App Store rankings.

This lawsuit signals Musk's growing frustration with the tech behemoth and illustrates the escalating tension between industries striving for AI dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)