Left Menu

Elon Musk's xAI Lawsuit: A Battle Against Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, claiming they have colluded to stifle competition in the AI market. The lawsuit alleges that Apple's exclusive partnership with OpenAI limits xAI's market presence. The case seeks billions in damages for monopolistic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:33 IST
Elon Musk's xAI Lawsuit: A Battle Against Apple and OpenAI

In a remarkable legal confrontation, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against tech giants Apple and OpenAI in a Texas federal court. The lawsuit accuses these companies of illegal collaboration to suppress competitors within the burgeoning AI sector.

xAI argues that Apple and OpenAI's exclusive agreement stifles innovation by limiting the presence of applications like the X app and Grok app on its platforms. These monopolistic practices allegedly prevent xAI from gaining a fair market share, prompting the demand for billions in damages.

While OpenAI dismisses the suit as another of Musk's provocative moves, Apple has yet to respond. This legal dispute is part of Musk's broader efforts to challenge established tech giants and advocate for competitive equity in the marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

 Global
2
Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

 Israel
3
Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025