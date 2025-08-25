Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

U.S. President Donald Trump's bold strategy of acquiring stakes in American companies marks a transformative shift in economic policy. On Friday, the White House announced its nearly 10% stake in chipmaker Intel, converting government grants to equity shares.

Critics argue this could jeopardize the market's nimbleness, with voices like former Medtronic CEO Bill George expressing concerns over moving toward a state-engaged economy. Intel's own filings highlight potential risks, from restricting international sales to complicating future government grant applications.

While some applaud the policy's efforts to boost domestic production, others, including Senator Rand Paul, question if this encroaches on socialism. The administration assures similar strategic moves across various sectors to bolster the nation's economic influence.

