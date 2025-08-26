Rising Protests Target German Defense Industry Giants

German arms manufacturers are confronting the threat of property attacks as protests gain momentum, according to a document from federal criminal investigators seen by Reuters. The memo warns of potential property-related offences during an upcoming 'Disarm Rheinmetall' protest, pointing to incidents at previous demonstrations.

Protesters plan to gather at Rheinmetall's site in Cologne from Tuesday through Sunday, advocating against Germany's 'war regime.' Rheinmetall has confirmed ongoing communication with security authorities and implemented undisclosed safety measures.

Despite lacking concrete evidence of criminal activity, the Federal Criminal Police Office noted an increase in politically motivated crime against defense companies and their partners, exacerbated by global conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as opposition to Germany's military investments.

