Pragati: AI for Impact - Driving Inclusive Technological Transformation in India

The Pragati: AI for Impact Convening co-hosted by Meta and The/Nudge Institute, was held to discuss democratizing AI in India. It focused on making AI inclusive and impactful, featuring nine social enterprises. The event highlighted AI's role as a public good, with an emphasis on open infrastructure and grassroots participation.

The Pragati: AI for Impact Convening, co-hosted by Meta and The/Nudge Institute, aims to reshape India's technological landscape by emphasizing AI's inclusive potential. Over 150 stakeholders, including government and start-up leaders, gathered to discuss democratizing AI access crucial for India's progress.

Building on the AI for Impact initiative launched in March 2025, the convening showcased nine pioneering social enterprises supported by an expansive network of advisors and mentors. These organizations, like Adalat AI and Farmers4Forests, deploy AI tools to empower marginalized communities.

Emphasizing AI as a public good, industry leaders like Abhishek Singh highlighted India's mission to foster technology that's inclusive and globally relevant. Sessions focused on promoting open infrastructure, ethical design, and equitable co-creation in AI development. The event concluded with insightful panel discussions on open-source AI and bridging societal divides.

