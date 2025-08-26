Left Menu

Israeli military says strike on Gaza hospital was targeting Hamas camera

26-08-2025
  • Israel

The Israeli military on Tuesday said its strike on a Gaza hospital that killed 20 people, including five journalists, was aimed at what military officials believed was a Hamas surveillance camera, as well as people they identified as militants.

The military made the statement as part of its initial inquiry into the attack.

The military said the back-to-back strikes on southern Gaza's largest hospital were ordered because soldiers believed militants were using the camera to observe Israeli forces and because Israel has long believed Hamas and other militant groups are present at hospitals.

