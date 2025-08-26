Left Menu

SpiceJet rolls out paperless boarding process at Shillong airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:59 IST
SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has introduced a paperless boarding process at Shillong airport in Meghalaya.

With this new feature, passengers checking in at the airport counter will now receive their boarding pass on WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts, the airline said in a release.

The process is being enabled by the airline's indigenously developed Web Departure Control System (WEBDCS), a browser-based platform that allows check-in staff to issue digital boarding passes via WhatsApp or email, and baggage tags via SMS using tablets or the standard airport check-in computer.

The release also said the airline is the first one to offer WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport check-in counters.

''In spite of web check-in being available to customers and initiatives, such as Digi Yatra, more than 9 million boarding passes were still printed at airports in India in June 2025. This would have led to about 6 tonnes of carbon emissions,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

