UPDATE 2-Apple to hold fall event on September 9, new iPhones expected

Apple will host its annual fall event on September 9, according to an invite on Tuesday, where the company is expected to unveil new iPhones, watches and other devices.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California and serve as a showcase of the company's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its devices. It will be closely watched by investors worried about the company ceding ground to faster-moving rivals in the race to deploy AI technology.

Media reports have said Apple will also unveil a slimmer version of its latest iPhone, possibly branded as the iPhone Air, echoing its iPad Air and MacBook Air lines. The company is also expected to showcase new entry-level, high-end Apple Watches, upgraded iPad Pros and a faster version of the Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg News has reported recently.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Apple has boosted its already hefty investment in the U.S. to $600 billion

over the next four years, creating jobs and shifting some work there in the hopes of sidestepping potential import duties. Apple faces pressure from tariffs imposed on U.S. imports from countries including its production hubs, China and India.

In June, Apple announced a slew of AI and software features

, along with an overhaul of its operating system — redesigning its icons and menu to resemble what it calls "liquid glass." However, Apple's delay in embracing the AI market has left it trailing Big Tech stalwarts. Smartphone maker Samsung and Chinese firms Honor and Huawei have taken advantage of the gap Apple left in the industry, luring customers with their own AI offerings.

