Top Seeds Dominate First Round of Badminton World Championships

Dane Anders Antonsen and other top seeds like Kunlavut Vitidsarn dominated their opponents in the first round of the Badminton World Championships. Antonsen defeated Jonathan Matias, while Vitidsarn and Han Yue also marched into the next round, highlighting a strong start for highly-ranked players in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:25 IST
Dane Anders Antonsen showcased his finesse as he comfortably edged past Brazilian Jonathan Matias in the first round of the Badminton World Championships on Tuesday. The Danish second seed held a firm grip on the match, cruising to victory with scores of 21-15, 21-16.

Meanwhile, third seed and reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn advanced effortlessly into the last 32. The Thai shuttler recorded a solid 21-11, 21-17 win over El Salvador's Uriel Canjura, underscoring his championship credentials.

In women's singles, Chinese third seed Han Yue displayed her prowess with a reassuring 21-10, 21-16 win against Taiwan's Chiu Pin-Chian. Elsewhere, world number two Wang Zhiyi of China dispatched Hungary's Agnes Korosi 21-5, 21-4 in just 22 minutes, setting a strong tone for the rounds ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

