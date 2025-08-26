Top Seeds Dominate First Round of Badminton World Championships

Dane Anders Antonsen showcased his finesse as he comfortably edged past Brazilian Jonathan Matias in the first round of the Badminton World Championships on Tuesday. The Danish second seed held a firm grip on the match, cruising to victory with scores of 21-15, 21-16.

Meanwhile, third seed and reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn advanced effortlessly into the last 32. The Thai shuttler recorded a solid 21-11, 21-17 win over El Salvador's Uriel Canjura, underscoring his championship credentials.

In women's singles, Chinese third seed Han Yue displayed her prowess with a reassuring 21-10, 21-16 win against Taiwan's Chiu Pin-Chian. Elsewhere, world number two Wang Zhiyi of China dispatched Hungary's Agnes Korosi 21-5, 21-4 in just 22 minutes, setting a strong tone for the rounds ahead.

