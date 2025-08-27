Starship's Tenth Flight: SpaceX Edges Closer to Mars Ambitions

Elon Musk's SpaceX achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday with the launch of its colossal Starship rocket, marking the tenth test flight aimed at surmounting development challenges and reaching crucial technical goals inherent to Mars-focused reusable designs.

The Starship system, an impressive 403-foot structure, lifted off precisely at 7:30 p.m. EST from the company's Starbase in south Texas. This mission was pivotal, testing the craft's new heat shield tiles and its capacity for satellite deployment, among various other upgrades.

Post-launch, the rocket's upper section successfully disengaged from its Super Heavy booster, opting for a strategic splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The Starship then journeyed to space, achieving a key triumph by deploying mock Starlink satellites, an endeavor not attained in earlier tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)