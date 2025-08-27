Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Hike and its Impact on U.S.-India Relations

The United States has increased tariffs on Indian goods by up to 50%, escalating trade tensions with India and challenging the partnership between the two nations. This tariff hike is expected to impact India's economy due to the reliance on the U.S. trade market.

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank, additional tariffs will cause uneven sectoral impacts, compelling the central bank to potentially intervene to mitigate credit and liquidity issues. Securing trade agreements and exploring new markets are deemed essential strategies moving forward.

Rajeswari Sengupta and Aastha Gudwani further stress the importance of adopting less protectionist trade policies and forging new partnerships through free trade agreements to bolster India's economic resilience. The tariff increase puts $55 billion of exports at risk, marking a shift from friendly to more contentious trading dynamics.

