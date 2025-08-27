Shree Engineering Service Set to Showcase Innovation at Malaysia Pharma Expo 2025

Shree Engineering Service, a renowned name in engineering solutions, will make its mark at the Malaysia Pharma and Healthcare Expo (MPHC) 2025, from October 7 to 9, at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. Visitors can engage with the team at Stall E7, Level 4, Merdeka Hall, from 10 AM to 5 PM each day.

Founded by Umesh Sevak, Shree Engineering Service excels in providing manufacturing machinery for cosmetics and healthcare products. Sevak's 25 years in the industry have positioned the company as a leader in turnkey solutions for products like creams, shampoos, and detergents. The participation underscores the company's commitment to innovation and international standards.

With an eye on global expansion and collaboration, Shree Engineering Service invites industry leaders to connect at the expo. More information is available at www.shreeengineeringservice.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)