Lockheed Martin Taps Rheinmetall for Missile Manufacturing in Germany

Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defense contractor, is seeking collaboration with German company Rheinmetall to manufacture missiles, including the ATACMS and Hellfire types, within Germany. This move is part of efforts by Lockheed to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and presence in Europe.

Dennis Goege, the head of Lockheed's European operations, revealed in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche that discussions on additional manufacturing are already underway, with production expected to occur at Rheinmetall's expanding Unterluess site. The partnership is an extension of their 2024 memorandum of understanding.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, alongside German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, is set to visit the Unterluess site for the launch of an artillery production line. Rheinmetall has already begun producing fuselage parts for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets.