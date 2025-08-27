Lockheed Martin Taps Rheinmetall for Missile Manufacturing in Germany
Lockheed Martin plans to expand missile production by partnering with German firm Rheinmetall to manufacture ATACMS and Hellfire missiles in Germany. The collaboration aims to enhance missile technology and expand production in Europe, with a final missile list yet to be determined.
Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defense contractor, is seeking collaboration with German company Rheinmetall to manufacture missiles, including the ATACMS and Hellfire types, within Germany. This move is part of efforts by Lockheed to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and presence in Europe.
Dennis Goege, the head of Lockheed's European operations, revealed in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche that discussions on additional manufacturing are already underway, with production expected to occur at Rheinmetall's expanding Unterluess site. The partnership is an extension of their 2024 memorandum of understanding.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, alongside German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, is set to visit the Unterluess site for the launch of an artillery production line. Rheinmetall has already begun producing fuselage parts for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets.
ALSO READ
Germany Considers Voluntary Military Service: A Move to Strengthen National Defense
Germany's Path to Enhanced Defense: Voluntary Military Service Could Lead to Conscription
Germany's National Security Evolution: The Dawn of a New Era
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge
French Yields Surge Amid Political Uncertainty as Germany Sees Safe Haven Inflows