Kerala's Technopark: A 2025 IT Powerhouse
Technopark, Kerala's leading IT hub, achieved software export revenues of Rs 14,575 crore in 2024-25, a 10% increase from the previous year. Housing around 500 IT/ITeS companies, it offers 80,000 direct jobs and over two lakh indirect jobs, reinforcing Kerala's status as a top IT destination in India.
Technopark, one of India's top IT hubs, has reported software export revenues of Rs 14,575 crore for 2024-25, marking a 10% rise from the previous fiscal year. This growth from Rs 13,255 crore in 2023-24 highlights its pivotal role in Kerala's IT landscape.
With 768.63 acres accommodating 12.72 million square feet of developed space, Technopark is home to approximately 500 IT and IT-enabled services companies. It directly employs 80,000 individuals and supports over two lakh indirect jobs, cementing its position as a major contributor to the sector.
Col. Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO of Technopark, emphasized the impact of world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce on the park's success. As phase III and IV expansions continue, Technopark remains a central hub for innovation and growth in both national and international arenas.
