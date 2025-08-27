Kerala's Technopark: A 2025 IT Powerhouse

Technopark, one of India's top IT hubs, has reported software export revenues of Rs 14,575 crore for 2024-25, marking a 10% rise from the previous fiscal year. This growth from Rs 13,255 crore in 2023-24 highlights its pivotal role in Kerala's IT landscape.

With 768.63 acres accommodating 12.72 million square feet of developed space, Technopark is home to approximately 500 IT and IT-enabled services companies. It directly employs 80,000 individuals and supports over two lakh indirect jobs, cementing its position as a major contributor to the sector.

Col. Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO of Technopark, emphasized the impact of world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce on the park's success. As phase III and IV expansions continue, Technopark remains a central hub for innovation and growth in both national and international arenas.

