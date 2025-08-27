Left Menu

Aselsan's Major Tech Expansion: A Boost to Turkey's Defense Industry

The Turkish defense electronics company Aselsan will significantly increase production with a $1.5 billion investment in a new technology base. Set to be Europe's largest integrated air defense facility, the Ogulbey technology base will enhance Turkey's domestic defense capability and export potential, while reducing reliance on external suppliers.

27-08-2025
Aselsan's Major Tech Expansion: A Boost to Turkey's Defense Industry
Turkish defense electronics giant Aselsan is set to dramatically increase its production capabilities through a $1.5 billion investment in a new technology base, President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday. This expansion marks a significant step in strengthening Turkey's domestic defense industry.

President Erdogan highlighted that the first phase of the Ogulbey technology base is expected to be operational by mid-2026. Once completed, it will not only be the largest single defense industry investment in Turkey but also Europe's most extensive integrated air defense facility. Erdogan emphasized the base's role as one of the region's leading defense technology centers.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Aselsan announced the delivery of components for Turkey's Steel Dome air defense system, akin to Israel's Iron Dome. This move aligns with Turkey's strategy of reducing dependency on external defense suppliers and capitalizing on its burgeoning reputation as a leading producer of armed drones.

