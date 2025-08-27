Left Menu

IN-SPACe Facilitates ISRO Technology Transfers to Boost Domestic Capabilities

IN-SPACe has facilitated the transfer of five ISRO-developed technologies to Indian companies, aiming to reduce import dependence and enhance domestic industrial capabilities. The agreements, involving NSIL and various industries, will boost commercialization and self-reliance, especially in sectors like automotive, biomedical, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:07 IST
New advancements are coming to India's industrial sector as IN-SPACe announces the transfer of five pivotal technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to local companies. Unveiled on Wednesday, the agreements involve partnerships with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and were signed at the IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad.

This strategic move aims to curb reliance on foreign imports, boost self-reliance, and broaden the use of space technologies across automotive, biomedical, and industrial manufacturing domains, as confirmed by IN-SPACe. One standout technology, the Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Multi-Chip Module, was acquired by Voltix Semicon Pvt Ltd, particularly for its application in RT-PCR kits—marking a shift from previous import dependence.

Crest Speciality Resins Pvt Ltd has similarly benefited, acquiring the RTV Silicone Single-Part Adhesive technology for domestic solar panel production. With this batch of technology transfers, including others like Film Adhesives and a 30W HMC DC-DC Converter, the initiative signifies a significant leap in India's indigenization efforts within and beyond the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

