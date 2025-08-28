Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Beijing Military Parade

Leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, will attend a military parade in Beijing. The event commemorates Japan's World War II surrender. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that 26 foreign heads of state will participate, emphasizing the event's international significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:17 IST
Global Leaders Unite for Beijing Military Parade
  • Country:
  • China

In a showcase of international diplomacy and historical remembrance, leaders from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are set to converge on Beijing for a military parade. The event commemorates the formal surrender of Japan during World War II.

Chinese foreign ministry officials have announced that a total of 26 foreign heads of state and government will attend the proceedings, as officially stated by Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei during a press briefing. This attendance underscores the global importance of the occasion and highlights Beijing's role on the world stage.

The parade, while symbolic of past alliances, also reflects current geopolitical dynamics, offering insight into modern international relations. Observers consider the participation of such notable figures as a testament to the necessity of maintaining dialogue and mutual recognition among diverse nations.

TRENDING

1
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
2
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
3
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global
4
Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025