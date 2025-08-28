In a showcase of international diplomacy and historical remembrance, leaders from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are set to converge on Beijing for a military parade. The event commemorates the formal surrender of Japan during World War II.

Chinese foreign ministry officials have announced that a total of 26 foreign heads of state and government will attend the proceedings, as officially stated by Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei during a press briefing. This attendance underscores the global importance of the occasion and highlights Beijing's role on the world stage.

The parade, while symbolic of past alliances, also reflects current geopolitical dynamics, offering insight into modern international relations. Observers consider the participation of such notable figures as a testament to the necessity of maintaining dialogue and mutual recognition among diverse nations.