Fibocom's Strategic Partnership to Boost India's IoT Ecosystem

Fibocom has partnered with Kaynes Technology to boost India's manufacturing capabilities for IoT components. This initiative aligns with Indian national policies like Make in India. The partnership signifies Fibocom's commitment to India by advancing local industries through sophisticated manufacturing techniques and reinforcing the 'Made in India' brand globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to boost India's IoT manufacturing capabilities, Fibocom has partnered with Kaynes Technology, a pioneer in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. This collaboration aligns with national policies like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on meeting the growing demand for locally-made IoT solutions.

The partnership utilizes state-of-the-art facilities equipped with cutting-edge SMT lines, automated testing systems, and precision assembly equipment in Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. This local manufacturing investment aims to strengthen technological self-reliance and accelerate time-to-market for Indian OEMs.

''Kaynes Technology is thrilled to collaborate with Fibocom in delivering essential IoT components locally,'' said Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Technology. ''This partnership fuels faster innovation and effective global competitiveness for Indian industries.'' Fibocom's modules, adhering to global standards, proudly carry the 'Made in India' label, reinforcing India's reputation in IoT innovation and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

