Fibocom's Strategic Partnership to Boost India's IoT Ecosystem

In a significant move to boost India's IoT manufacturing capabilities, Fibocom has partnered with Kaynes Technology, a pioneer in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. This collaboration aligns with national policies like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on meeting the growing demand for locally-made IoT solutions.

The partnership utilizes state-of-the-art facilities equipped with cutting-edge SMT lines, automated testing systems, and precision assembly equipment in Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. This local manufacturing investment aims to strengthen technological self-reliance and accelerate time-to-market for Indian OEMs.

''Kaynes Technology is thrilled to collaborate with Fibocom in delivering essential IoT components locally,'' said Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Technology. ''This partnership fuels faster innovation and effective global competitiveness for Indian industries.'' Fibocom's modules, adhering to global standards, proudly carry the 'Made in India' label, reinforcing India's reputation in IoT innovation and exports.

